Sen. Cruz to Newsmax: Border Crisis Worst US Has Ever Seen

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the border issue is the "most horrific" this country has ever seen because President Joe Biden refuses to follow the law.

"It is absolutely horrific. It is the worst our country has ever seen," Cruz said while appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

The Texas senator detailed his tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville last Thursday night at midnight, when Title 42, a Donald Trump-era policy to remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic, officially expired.

Cruz was noticeably upset while telling Carl Higbie what he had witnessed there.

"We've seen, under Joe Biden, the worst illegal immigration in the history of our nation," Cruz said. "We've seen 6.5 million people cross illegally under Joe Biden. This is deliberate, it is a political objective they want to achieve, and I spent a lot of time on our border. It has never been remotely this bad."

According to Cruz, he saw more than 22,000 people "camped on the banks of the Rio Grande preparing to cross" last Thursday night. "They had bonfires going, they were playing music and celebrating the end of Title 42, because Title 42 was the last legal authority Biden was using to deport anybody."

"There are 170,000 illegal immigrants camped the entire length of the border, preparing to cross in the coming days, he continued. "And the results are dead bodies. The results are women who are being violently sexually assaulted. The results are children who are being brutalized by human traffickers. And the result is over 100,000 Americans who died of drug overdoses in the past year.

"It is a disaster, and it keeps getting worse."

Cruz pointed out the "fundamental problem" is that President Biden "refuses to follow the law." Cruz also took issue with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"[Mayorkas] has given all Border Patrol agents an app on their phone," he said, "where they can process illegal immigrants, and in as little as two minutes, scan in their ID, enter their information, and, boom, they're done. ... soon thereafter, they're put on a bus or a plane and sent to every city in America, wherever they want to go."

The senator said that Biden and Harris are "the last mile of the human trafficking network. And that is why they keep coming. As long as Biden lets them stay, as long as he lets them ignore federal law and won't deport them, it's not going to stop.

"It's going to get worse, and worse, and worse."

