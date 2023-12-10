Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Border, Not Ukraine Aid, Is Priority

The White Houe this week accused Senate Republicans of giving the "greatest gift" to Russian President Vladimir Putin by blocking aid to Ukraine unless border policies are addressed, but Sen. Roger Marshall insisted on Newsmax Sunday that illegal migration must be addressed first.

"We're not doing anything for other national security issues until we secure our own border," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Let's make America first. Let's secure our own border. We're not going to talk about Ukraine funding until we have meaningful border security reform on the table and that would be just as simple as starting with just some policy changes."

He added that Senate Republicans have given Democrats four opportunities to pass a standalone Israel aid bill, but they've refused because they "do not support Israel."

"They're pro-Palestine; they're pro-Iran," Marshall said. "I think that they bow, they cater to this immigration agenda, to the immigration lobby, the pro-Palestine lobby … they don't want to vote on any of this. They don't want anything. They don't want border security. They want these 10 million people that have crossed the border under Joe Biden, they think they're going to be voting for Democrats as well."

Marshall added that he can't explain what President Biden's philosophy is.

"[He] is willing to accept 300 Americans dying every day from fentanyl poisoning in exchange for 10,000 people crossing our border illegally every day," said Marshall. "Thousands of gotaways are crossing our borders. They've infiltrated our country. And this is why FBI Director [Christopher] Wray says all the lights are blinking red right now, for the first time in his career."

But Marshall said he thinks the situation instead is a "code blue."

"I think it's not a matter of if, but when, as 24,000 Chinese nationalists have crossed the border under Joe Biden," said Marshall. "We know that they've set up police forces here in New York City across the country, the cartels have stations all across Kansas all across this country as well … the Chinese are buying up land next to military bases."

Americans, though, are "through with Joe Biden," said Marshall, adding that's why the polls are showing former President Donald Trump in the lead.

"Donald Trump is going to be the president for national security, the president of a secure border, the president that's going to make our economy stronger," said Marshall.

