Montana Governor: State Would Not Ban Contraception If Roe Were Overturned

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte gave his swift response to Newsmax, replying that his state would not ban contraceptives if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"No," Gianforte replied to the host of "Spicer & Co.," Sean Spicer, in a question regarding contraceptives. Spicer qualified his question during the segment by stating that some are saying, "this is just the tip of the iceberg. The Supreme Court ruling is only the start. The states are going to start banning contraceptions, like IUDs, doctors are going to be investigated for miscarriages ... In Montana, if the Supreme court were to overrule Roe v. Wade, would any of the following I just suggested be outlawed in Montana?"

"No," Gianforte replied. "Let's be clear ... I mean, our Constitution guarantees every American the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and that applies to unborn Americans as well."

The governor's comment comes after Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, alluding to a possible Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. The leaked ruling is from Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The appeal is still pending adjudication. One of the central questions presented in the case asks, "whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional?"

