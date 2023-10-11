×
Tags: rod blagojevich | illinois | hamas | palestinian | blm

Rod Blagojevich to Newsmax: Dems Must Repudiate BLM

By    |   Wednesday, 11 October 2023 11:01 AM EDT

It's past time for the Democratic Party to repudiate and distance itself from Black Lives Matter, which has expressed support for Hamas' recent terrorism in Israel, former Illinois Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich told Newsmax.

"They're not uniters, they're dividers, and they're filled with hate," Blagojevich said on Tuesday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

Blagojevich condemned Chicago BLM, which expressed support for Hamas in a post on X, which featured an image of a person paragliding with a Palestinian flag attached to its parachute with "I stand with Palestine" written beneath.

"I see this thing that the Chicago chapter of the Black Lives Matter tweeted out — I stand with Palestine — with that glider, celebrating what happened to those poor young people who were at that concert — not to mention all the others who have been victimized by this wicked act by a terrorist organization," Blagojevich said.

"And not only does it make me sick, but I'm calling on my Democratic leaders, members of my party, to not only condemn this, but they ought to kick out this chapter out of the Democratic Party.

"Imagine if this was the KKK or the Nazi party saying something like this and putting a tweet out like that, how the outrage would be. So why don't we apply the same kind of outrage against this group for doing what they just did, celebrating the wickedness and the evil that was done to innocent Jewish people."

Blagojevich said BLM does not exist to improve race relations, and that it must be made  apparent "within that part of the Democratic constituency."

"Black Lives Matter isn't just black people in it," Blagojevich said. "There's a lot of left-wing socialist white people. The thing that brings them together is this sort of this socialist worldview that's predicated not only on economics, but on dividing people along the lines of their skin color, or their gender, their sexual orientation."

Blagojevich said Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, must condemn and remove support from BLM activists.

"Democrat leaders Biden, our Gov. Pritzker, who happens to be Jewish, and all the others ought to come down hard on this BLM and kick them out of the Democratic Party," Blagojevich said. "There should be no room in the Democratic Party for an organization like that — at least that chapter in Chicago because they put out their tweet today.

"Nobody would tolerate the KKK or the Nazi party, nor should they."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


It's past time for the Democratic Party to repudiate and distance itself from Black Lives Matter, which has expressed support for Hamas' recent terrorism in Israel, former Illinois Democrat Gov. Rod Blagojevich told Newsmax.
rod blagojevich, illinois, hamas, palestinian, blm
2023-01-11
Wednesday, 11 October 2023 11:01 AM
