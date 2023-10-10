Rabbi Boteach to Newsmax: Hamas 'Monsters,' Not 'Militants'

The mainstream media must stop calling Hamas “militants,” as they are really terrorists and monsters, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach told Newsmax Tuesday.

“Can you imagine that the language used by the mainstream media says that Hamas are militants, gunmen and not terrorists?” Boteach said on “Eric Bolling The Balance,” adding that no one would have referred to the 19 hijackers of 9/11 as “militants” or “freedom fighters,” for fear of losing their jobs.

Boteach then asked why it is when Jews are attacked, suddenly “fighting terrorists” becomes “fighting militants.”

“This is Hamas. They’re savages. They're not animals because animals have no free will. These are monsters. They're monsters and, their level of barbarity reaches a level that that is really mind-boggling and incomprehensible,” Boteach said.

Regarding a recent poll showing that the Democratic Party supports the Palestinians over the Israelis, at 49-38% respectively, Boteach stated that “so many of the Democratic Party members have lost a capacity to hate evil, or to even distinguish between good and evil.”

“If no one can understand that Israel is the light of civilization, and that Hamas is the darkness of barbarity, then you have no place in public life,” Boteach said.

