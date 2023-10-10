Jerusalem Deputy Mayor to Newsmax: Israel 'First Stop' of Proxy War

The brutal attack on Israel is the "first stop" in the proxy war between factions in the Middle East and the West and is unlike any war the Israelis have faced in the past, including the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, told Newsmax.

"[There is] a proxy war between Western civilization and radicalism and destruction, and we are the first stop in that massive civilizational war," Hassan-Nahoum said Tuesday on "National Report."

She said the people of Gaza did not have to have matters be the way they are now.

"People have to know the facts, and the facts of this is Israel has not been in Gaza, does not control Gaza, does not occupy Gaza for almost 20 years," Hassan-Nahoum said. "We left Gaza. We pulled out 7,000 Jews from Gaza for them to have the territory and they had a choice."

The people of Gaza "could have turned that incredible territory, which is really the best coastal line of Israel, they could have turned that into Dubai, and instead, they turned it into Beirut," she said.

The reason that happened was because the people were ruled by Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, "which are the people who ruled the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria, the West Bank," said Hassan-Nahoum. "Then they had one election, one time that brought Hamas into power, the same playbook as the Iranians."

That one election was enough, she added, "to get in these crazy fundamentalists that are essentially an arm of Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah up north, proxies of Iran."

As a result, the hostilities that have been happening are "completely unprecedented," including the massacre at the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival, where at least 260 people were killed and an unknown number were taken hostage when Hamas militants crossed into Israel and opened fire on the crowd.

"Even though Israel has always fought wars that we didn't start, this was the first of it and the biggest civilian casualties in one day that we've ever had," said Hassan-Nahoum. "Even the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, which, ironically, we were commemorating last week, was a war in which [there were] combatants."

In the current attacks, "these people came to kill civilians, to kill old ladies in their beds, to kill disabled people, and to kill babies," she said. "These are barbaric scenes that we've seen because what we're dealing with is ISIS and Iran. That's what we're dealing with."

With such enemies, "there are no rules of engagement. There's no Geneva Convention."

Instead, the Hamas leadership over Gaza "needs to be dismantled," said Hassan-Nahoum. "The people in Gaza are miserable under their regime. We need America's help and your backing and your support in order for us to be able to dismantle the infrastructure that, in the end, will affect the rest of the Western world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!