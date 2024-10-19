WATCH TV LIVE

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to Newsmax: Stein Is a Far-Left Radical

Saturday, 19 October 2024 02:45 PM EDT

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told Newsmax on Saturday that despite his effort to paint himself as a Bill Clinton-style Democrat, his opponent Josh Stein “is a dyed in the wool, far left radical.”

Robinson has been accused by CNN of posting inflammatory comments on an adult website more than a decade ago in which he referred to himself as “a black Nazi.” Robinson said Stein and his media allies have used the story to “destroy a conservative leader in the state.”

“He is an individual who does not believe any of the things that most North Carolinians believe. He doesn't believe in strong public safety, and that shows in the numbers here in the state. Rapes are up 61%, violent crime is up. We have a fentanyl crisis that is absolutely everywhere we go,” Robinson said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Robinson said that despite the negative press, his campaign is “more energized than ever” adding, “Early voting just started, and those numbers for Republicans and myself look fantastic. So we have no doubt we're well within the margin of victory and likely to win this race.”

Saturday, 19 October 2024 02:45 PM
