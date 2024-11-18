WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: robert wilkie | ukraine | russia | war | vladimir putin | donald trump | joe biden

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Putin's Bark Worse Than His Bite

Monday, 18 November 2024 06:48 PM EST

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax that Ukraine "may" use long-range weapons to attack inside Russia, but that Russian President Vladimir Putin's bark is worse than his bite.

When asked on "American Agenda" what he thinks about President Joe Biden approving Ukraine's use of long-range weapons to strike inside Russia, Wilkie responded, "Well, I think they may do it, and I do think his bark is worse than his bite. But let's remember how we got here.

"I mean, I was undersecretary of defense when Donald Trump authorized the distribution of these same weapons, plus artillery shells to the Ukrainians when Putin was flapping his gums, and what happened? Putin backed off. Unlike the Obama-Biden years, he didn't bite off any more of Ukraine.

"But this has been so mismanaged by Joe Biden and his faculty-lounge advisers that we have Europe on the brink of a catastrophe the likes of which we haven't seen since World War II."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Monday, 18 November 2024 06:48 PM
