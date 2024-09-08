Wilkie to Newsmax: Harris, Walz Show 'Moral Cowardice' on Israel

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are showing "moral cowardice" when it comes to Israel and Hamas, former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie told Newsmax, Sunday.

"We just saw an extreme example of the moral cowardice of that tandem this weekend when Walz went on the radio in Michigan and said he wanted to support the voices in Michigan 'who were speaking out loudly and in favor of justice,'" Wilkie told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "This is an act of insanity on the part of Harris and Walz."

Walz, speaking to Michigan public radio station WCMU said that those protesting Israel's war against Hamas are doing it "for all the right reasons," and "we need to continue to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution."

"This is this is an act of insanity on the part of Harris and Walz," Wilkie told Newsmax. "They constantly pressure the Israelis, and they're calling for a two-state solution with an entity that only has one goal, and that is to wipe out the Israeli state."

Meanwhile, Wilkie said Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is correct with his call to place troops at the Philadelphi corridor near Egypt, because "the Egyptians are not doing anything to stop the flow of arms into Gaza."

He also addressed the ongoing massive protests in Tel Aviv, telling Newsmax that while "our hearts go out" to those who have family members being held hostage by Hamas, most of the anti-Netanyahu movement in Israel has been centered in the city, not elsewhere.

"These people have wanted Netanyahu gone for well over a decade," he said.

However, this time may be different, as there are "so many strains of what roils the Israeli body politic coming together now" with the war in Gaza, said Wilkie.

"It's a small country, people know each other, and certainly they've lost 700 soldiers in this fight," he said. "Over almost 100,000 Israelis have been moved from their homes. They need to see an end to this. And in my view, the only end is going to come when Hamas is destroyed and Hezbollah is reduced in terms of its military power. For families who have loved ones under the gun of these terrorists, it's incredibly, incredibly hard to stand and watch."

But for the war to stop, Iran must also know that the United States will hold them accountable, "as Donald Trump did," said Wilkie, who served in the former president's administration.

"But what we have seen from this administration is appeasement on top of appeasement," he said. "The Iranians know that the longer they carry this out, the more Joe Biden and the likes of Walz and Harris will call on Israel as the villain to this.

"They're playing a game against very weak opponents, and sadly, those weak opponents are in this administration and on the Democratic ticket."

