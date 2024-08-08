Wilkie to Newsmax: 'Obscenity' For Harris to Consider Israel Arms Embargo

Vice President Kamala Harris' reported willingness to discuss an arms embargo against Israel is an "obscenity" former Trump administration Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Kamala Harris met with two members of something called the Uncommitted National Movement when she was in Michigan," Wilkie told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is a Palestinian front group, and she said she was open to an arms embargo on Israel. I mean, this is another example of just how radical this Harris-Walz ticket is."

The Uncommitted National Movement is an anti-war, pro-Palestinian group, reports Newsweek. The organization said its founders spoke with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at their Detroit campaign rally Wednesday to voice concerns about the United States "supplying weapons for Israel's war and occupation against Palestine."

The group's founder also requested a meeting with Harris to discuss demands for an arms embargo on Israel and a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

"The Vice President shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with the Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo," the organization claimed in a statement.

The conversation was a "brief engagement," the Harris campaign confirmed, adding that her campaign "will continue to engage with those communities."

"The notion that any leading American politician will call for an arms embargo or entertain the prospect of an arms embargo while the state of Israel is under mortal threat is an obscenity," Wilkie added.

Wilkie also discussed the ongoing threats from Iran over the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, saying that if Iran "does anything spectacular" then the greatest threat to Israel will come from Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.

"Hezbollah can attack with thousands of rockets with only a few seconds' notice in Israel, whereas you would see the attack, minutes, hours beforehand coming from Iran," said Wilkie.

Wilkie also spoke out about reports concerning Walz and his military service, including criticism for retiring from his National Guard unit shortly before it was deployed overseas.

"I'm no war fighter," said Wilkie. "I'm just an intel analyst. But I've known Walz for a while and when he was on the Veterans Affairs Committee, in the House, he did everything he could to stop President [Donald] Trump from offering our veterans real choice with the ability to go outside of government health care and take care of their needs."

He also tagged Walz as a "dangerous individual."

"I've also known him to be a bully, someone that is as unprofessional as anyone that I've ever seen in politics," said Wilkie.

He also said that like Harris, Walz is "unable to engage in complicated discussions" and he wonders how he will play on stage alongside GOP vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who was deployed to Iraq while in the U.S. Marine Corps. ​​

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com