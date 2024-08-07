Trump: Harris-Walz to Make USA 'Communist Immediately'

Former President Donald Trump wasted little time in labeling his Democrat opponents in the upcoming presidential election as "communist."

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate to challenge Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio. While most in the Democratic Party praised the decision, Republicans viewed the selection as further evidence the Democrats have drifted too far left for most Americans. "There's never been a ticket like this," Trump, 78, said during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

"This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner," Trump added.

Walz has been called out by Republicans for his handling of the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 in Minneapolis, his firm embrace of COVID-19 lockdown measures, and his steadfast allegiance to the transgender movement. Trump said he was "thrilled" with the decision, adding "He's a very, very liberal man. He's a shocking pick and I'm thrilled. I could not be more thrilled."

"You know, nobody knew how radical left she [Harris] was, but he's a smarter version of her," Trump added.

Prior to its removal last month, the congressional voting tracking site GovTrack had ranked Harris as 2019's most liberal U.S. Senator. Harris even surpassed self-professed democratic socialist and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump told the outlet that Walz and Harris are to the left of Sanders.

"If you want to know the truth, he's probably about the same as Bernie Sanders. He's probably more so than Bernie Sanders. She is more so than Bernie Sanders. That's got to be your guide, Bernie Sanders, and that's not a great guide."

During his time as governor of Minnesota, Walz signed the so-called "Trans Refuge Law" in 2023, declaring his state a sanctuary for families seeking gender altering drugs and surgeries.

"He's very heavy into transgender, anything transgender, he thinks is great, and he's not where the country is on anything," Trump said.

"I think it's very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again," Trump concluded.