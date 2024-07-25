Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: WH, Dems Disrespected Netanyahu

The Biden administration showed "the ultimate level of diplomatic disrespect" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrived in Washington this week to speak to Congress, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

"You have to remember that going back to the Obama-Biden administration, these are people who spent millions and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to defeat this man," Wilkie said on "Wake Up America." "They showed the ultimate level of diplomatic disrespect when the prime minister of a nation that has the strongest historical and spiritual ties to this country, stronger than any nation other than the United Kingdom, they sent a deputy assistant secretary and a colonel in the Air Force to greet this man."

But while the "Hamas wing of the Democratic Party was out burning the American flag," there was "not a peep" from Vice President Kamala Harris, Wilkie added.

Further, more than one-third of congressional Democrats boycotted Netanyahu's speech, "including the number two and number three Democrats in the Senate," said Wilkie.

"When asked, they condemned the action in Gaza," he said. "They said not one peep about Hamas atrocities. They said nothing to condemn the Hamas death cult. That is how upside-down the Democratic Party is."

Wilkie said Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign should highlight the differences between Trump and Republicans and the "Gaza-obsessed Marxists who now control the pulse of the Democratic Party."

The reaction to Netanyahu, Wilkie added, is an "obscenity on a cosmic scale," but that should not be surprising, as Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and Harris "have sided with the enemies of freedom since day one."

"There's a famous letter that Obama, that Biden, and Harris signed to the ayatollah after the election in 2020, where they said they were going to make Iranian policy right," said Wilkie. "What did that mean? That meant appeasement."

And now, the Iranians are exporting 1 million barrels of oil a day after the Biden administration lifted sanctions on Iran, but when Trump was in office, "the ayatollahs were bankrupt," Wilkie said.

"The leading architect of international terror was dead, and the ayatollahs were in their box," he added. "Obama, Biden, and now Harris have unleashed war on the Middle East and unleashed war on the nation that is closest, as I mentioned, both spiritually and historically, to the people of the United States and to the American ethos."

Wilkie added that it was "repugnant" for Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to hold up a sign calling Netanyahu a war criminal while he was speaking Wednesday.

"Our nation is the only nation in the history of the world to offer a helping hand to all of the peoples of the world, including our enemies," he said. "We have stood for the right things. We've liberated more towns, villages, and countries than any nation or combination of nations in history. Yet these people are assaulting the very meaning of America."

Wilkie said Netanyahu, in his speech, exposed them "for the hypocrites that they are by showing a whole section of Israeli officers and enlisted men who represent every race and ethnic group on the planet who are there defending the people of Israel against the Hamas death cult."

