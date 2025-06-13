Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Iran Was Within Days, Weeks of Nuke Bomb

Robert Wilkie, secretary for Veterans Affairs in the first Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday night that Israel had to strike Iran now because the Islamic republic was close to creating a nuclear weapon.

"Most of the Israeli contacts I've had have told me that they believe that the ayatollahs were rushing and were within days, maybe weeks of being able to put a weapon on a missile," Wilkie told host Rick Leventhal as part of Newsmax's coverage of the Israel-Iran conflict. "And that's why Israel moved."

Wilkie said there was another reason Israel moved so fast, even while the U.S. was trying to reach an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program.

"Israel has been constrained — you've been on the ground, I've been on the ground there — from going after the Iranians because of the threat of Hezbollah to the north, the threat of Hamas in Gaza, and the presence of large numbers of Iranian troops under the protection of [former Syrian President Bashar Assad]," he said. "Well, those three things are gone now.

"And the other part of this is that the operational capabilities of the IDF [Isreal Defense Forces] when it comes to hitting fortified targets. If you saw what they did [to former Hezbollah commander Hassan] Nasrallah [in Beirut], they caved in a bunker that was 14 stories under the surface. So all of the things have come together."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com