Reports: Israel Sees First Civilian Death of Conflict

An Israeli woman who was critically injured when Iran retaliated against Israeli strikes on its nuclear and military sites died from her wounds Friday night, the first Israeli civilian death of the conflict.

Israeli media outlets reported the woman's death but did not name her or reveal where she was at the time of Iran's initial response. The New York Times reported a 70-year-old woman in an area near Tel Aviv was in critical condition after being pulled from the rubble of a building, but it is not known if that is the same woman who died.

Iranian ballistic missiles struck at least seven sites around Tel Aviv on Friday night, the Times reported, but the majority of the missiles were intercepted or missed their target, according to the Israeli military.

Five people were injured, including one mildly, in the last Iranian missile barrage Saturday morning, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli forces said that Iran fired dozens of missiles in its last barrage, some of which were intercepted, without specifying numbers.

More than 60 Israelis have been injured by Iran's retaliatory strikes, media outlets reported. Iran's U.N. ambassador, Amir-Saeid Iravani, told the U.N. Security Council that Israel's strikes in Iran killed 78 people and injured 329 others, The New York Times reported.