WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | iran attack | retaliatory strikes | death

Reports: Israel Sees First Civilian Death of Conflict

By    |   Friday, 13 June 2025 07:36 PM EDT

An Israeli woman who was critically injured when Iran retaliated against Israeli strikes on its nuclear and military sites died from her wounds Friday night, the first Israeli civilian death of the conflict.

Israeli media outlets reported the woman's death but did not name her or reveal where she was at the time of Iran's initial response. The New York Times reported a 70-year-old woman in an area near Tel Aviv was in critical condition after being pulled from the rubble of a building, but it is not known if that is the same woman who died.

Iranian ballistic missiles struck at least seven sites around Tel Aviv on Friday night, the Times reported, but the majority of the missiles were intercepted or missed their target, according to the Israeli military.

Five people were injured, including one mildly, in the last Iranian missile barrage Saturday morning, The Times of Israel reported. Israeli forces said that Iran fired dozens of missiles in its last barrage, some of which were intercepted, without specifying numbers.

More than 60 Israelis have been injured by Iran's retaliatory strikes, media outlets reported. Iran's U.N. ambassador, Amir-Saeid Iravani, told the U.N. Security Council that Israel's strikes in Iran killed 78 people and injured 329 others, The New York Times reported.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An Israeli woman who was critically injured when Iran retaliated against Israeli strikes on its nuclear and military sites died from her wounds Friday night, the first Israeli civilian death of the conflict.
israel, iran attack, retaliatory strikes, death
213
2025-36-13
Friday, 13 June 2025 07:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved