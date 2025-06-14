WATCH TV LIVE

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Israel to 'Topple' Iran 'Regime'

Saturday, 14 June 2025 01:21 PM EDT

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie expressed to Newsmax on Saturday his adulation toward Israel's attack on Iran, stating it was "designed to topple the Iranian regime."

"But what is happening here, Tom, in the end, and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, I believe, is right: This is designed to topple the Iranian regime, to finally get rid of it," Wilkie told "America Right Now."

"I think the ayatollah now is in the crosshairs," Wilkie added. "They crossed a red line by attacking civilians in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem."

Saturday, 14 June 2025 01:21 PM
