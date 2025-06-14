Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Israel to 'Topple' Iran 'Regime'

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie expressed to Newsmax on Saturday his adulation toward Israel's attack on Iran, stating it was "designed to topple the Iranian regime."

"But what is happening here, Tom, in the end, and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, I believe, is right: This is designed to topple the Iranian regime, to finally get rid of it," Wilkie told "America Right Now."

"I think the ayatollah now is in the crosshairs," Wilkie added. "They crossed a red line by attacking civilians in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com