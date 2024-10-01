Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Ayatollahs 'in Deep Trouble'

Former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Tuesday that even as missiles rain in on Israel from Iran, "the Ayatollahs are in deep trouble."

Iran launched a missile attacked deep into the heart of Israel on Tuesday in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Wilkie estimated that this latest attack will be heavier on the "ballistic missile side" than the drone-heavy attack Iran attempted in April. While some of the missiles are presumed to be targeted toward a Mossad intelligence center in Tel Avis, the Iranian leaders know their backs are against the wall, he said.

"The Ayatollahs are in deep trouble right now," Wilkie said on "Newsline." "They've lost Hamas and they've essentially lost most of Hezbollah. And [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has rearranged the balance of power in the Middle East. They have to know. They have to know if this attack actually goes through and they do hit Israel, that the response will be terrible. I think all bets are off now."

Wilkie directed the blame for the crisis in the Middle East on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Every time there's an Israeli success, there's a concomitant call for restraint, even to the ridiculous point," Wilkie said. "That is the kind of faculty lounge lunacy that guides this administration.

"And I do believe that's why we are at this point in time, in history. It's because of the fecklessness of Biden and Harris. ... The Israelis have shown that the Ayatollah himself is going to be in the crosshairs, and I think that will happen this time."

