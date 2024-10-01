Trump: 'World on Fire' as Iran Attacks Israel

With Iran launching missile attacks into Israel, former President Donald Trump said the lack of leadership from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is to blame.

"The world is on fire and spinning out of control," Trump said in a statement. "We have a non-existent president in Joe Biden and a completely absent vice president. No one is in charge and it's not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on."

Trump said when he was president, Iran was kept in check, but then the Biden administration flooded them with cash, giving the resources to fund attacks against Israel.

"They've been exporting terror all over and unraveling the Middle East," Trump said. "It is no surprise Iran desperately wants Kamala Harris to be president because they know as long as she is in power, they can take advantage of America. That is why they have tried to target me."

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser, said on "Newsline," the Biden-Harris administration continues to show weakness.

"Our foreign adversaries have had our number," Miller said. "If President Trump was still in office, you wouldn't have had the October 7th terrorist attack against Israel. You wouldn't have what's going on now with continued fighting with Hezbollah. We wouldn't have this issue of Iran then rearing its ugly head because they were broke when President Trump was in office."