Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Hezbollah Is 'Catastrophically Diminished'

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Tuesday that as result of the Israel Defense Forces, Hezbollah "has been catastrophically diminished" and Lebanon will have a chance to rebuild.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced a long-awaited cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, saying, "Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek this war either. Nor did the United States."

While Wilkie applauded the cease-fire, he said that if Biden were not president, the conflict would not have happened.

"We arrived at this place because of the malfeasance and lunacy of the Biden national security policy. When Donald Trump left office, agreements had been signed between Israel and a number of Arab states," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"Iran was in its box. And what did Joe Biden do? He handed the Iranians $100 billion in American money."

Wilkie said that the cease-fire is a Benjamin "Netanyahu special" and allows the Israeli prime minister to concentrate on "getting the hostages out and worrying about the Iranian threat."

"He also needs to refresh and replenish his forces. Israel is a small country. Everybody knows everybody else, and one casualty reverberates throughout the entire nation."

"And they've also given the Lebanese a chance to rebuild their country ... because Hezbollah has been so catastrophically diminished," he added.

