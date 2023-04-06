Pastors to Newsmax: Defense of Trans Community Sparks War on Church

The White House and other liberals are facing criticism for appearing to show more sympathy to the transgender community in the wake of a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, than the six victims of the mass killing, including three 9-year-olds.

It has been reported that the shooter identified as transgender.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing March 30, three days after the Nashville shooting, "our hearts go out to those — the trans community as they are under attack right now," casting blame on Republicans. Also, the Rev. Micah Louwagie, a transgender pastor at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota, likened Hale to Jesus being betrayed and crucified.

Such comments show there is a war on the church, the Revs. Robert McTeigue and Jack Hibbs told Newsmax on Thursday.

After reading a biblical account of Jesus' crucifixion, Louwagie, recently installed as the pastor at St. Mark's, told her congregation last Sunday: "There are a significant number of people who have deemed the fact that the Nashville shooter happened to be a trans person, so it's been reported. It's just the excuse they need to call for the eradication of trans folks."

"We are witnessing now a war against the church, against Christ, against creator, against creation, against creature, and anyone who's familiar with the scriptures should not be surprised by this," McTeigue told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"What might take people by surprise is the unabashed boldness of it all, and Christians need to know who they are and stand firm and rebuke the lie by invoking the power of Christ crucified, risen, reigning, and returning."

Hibbs, of the Calvary Chapel in Chino Hills, California, and founder of the Real Life ministry, disagreed with Louwagie's characterization of Hale.

"What this person is saying is actually creating a gospel that doesn't exist," Hibbs said. "Where's the redemption? Where's the cross? Where's the forgiveness? Where is what God says to us, 'come to me, and I will give you eternal life.' He tells us, 'Repent and believe on me, and you shall be saved.'

"All of us have got to repent. If you're trans or not is irrelevant. We've all sinned. We need the Christ of this resurrection season, and we're not going to get to heaven without Him. Jesus said that 'I'm the way, the truth, and the life,' but when we say you need to change, we want real transformation. Jesus does that."

