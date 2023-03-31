We're Devolving, Not Evolving, and It's Not Good

After nearly a century of publication and despite its name, Parents magazine now appears to promote childless woke-ism over parenthood, according to a leading physician with a national reputation.

The publication recently reached out to Dr. Greg J. Marchand. M.D., a board certified Arizona-based OBGYN who’s often invited to contribute to print, digital, and TV media in his field of expertise.

And that includes Parents, which reached out to him for stories published in February of last year on drugs designed to reduce premature birthing, and in May on the activity of babies in the womb.

The subject this time was "The Surprising Reason Expectant Parents are Posting 'Living Wills' on TikTok," and the magazine dedicated a 300-word section in the piece for Dr. Marchand’s contribution, sub-titled, "What an OB-GYN Says About Choosing Between a Parent and a Baby."

He was asked, for example, "How accurate is the assertion that pregnant people could face an emergency where a doctor must choose between the parent and the baby?" and his reply made it clear he was not among the "abortion anytime on demand" crowd.

"The short answer is that this is a myth," Marchand said. "These situations do exist, but not on an emergency basis. There is no situation where the immediate decision to save the mother or baby must be made."

Marchand, who is also the director of the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery, continued in much the same vein, and Parents published the article in its entirety on March 7.

Within 48 hours, however, the publication quietly scrubbed the entire section dedicated to his commentary.

The new version includes no editor’s notes explaining the deletion, or even an admission that it was deleted.

Parents never gave Marchand an explanation.

"It was really quite embarrassing for me, as I took the time to put together well thought-out and extremely factually accurate information for this story, and then suddenly and without warning I just got stripped from the article," he told Newsmax.

Marchand reached out to Parents on Twitter.

"@Parents - can I ask why you asked for my expert opinions and then stripped them from the article?" he wrote. "You can fact check my statements ad nauseum, they are 100% correct. Next time, if you ONLY want opinions that tow a left wing, pro-abortion stance you should simply clarify this."

He also emailed the author, but neither she nor Parents answered.

Marchand, who is also an associate professor of medicine at several Mesa, Arizona-area medical schools, believes he knows what was afoot.

"There’s no doubt they removed my quotes and information because it didn’t fit their campaign of pro-abortion misinformation," he said.

"As you can see from the original article that I have preserved, the pro-life laws that many states have adopted do not endanger women’s lives and have not resulted in a single fatality."

But such views don’t conform to mainstream liberal thought.

"Some sources, like this magazine, would prefer to try to push the misinformation that ‘maybe doctors are confused about laws and not save a pregnant woman whose life is in danger,'" Marchand said.

"This is dangerous misinformation, and by stripping my clarifications out of this article they’re working to protect that misinformation and push a pro-abortion agenda."

When Parents magazine was launched in 1926 it was initially called "Children, The Magazine for Parents."

Three years later they made a name-change: they dropped the "Children" to simply call themselves "Parents."

The way they’re evolving, it may be time for another name change: maybe "Couples."

Reactions to Monday’s Nashville, Tennessee shooting by a woman claiming to be a transgender man, resulting in the deaths of six people, illustrated that there’s a lot of "evolving" of priorities going on.

CBS News reported, "Police identified the suspect as a 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who they shot and killed at the scene. CBS News is still working to confirm Hale's gender identity."

White House press secretary Katrine Jean Pierre said, "Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now."

An NBC News headline said, "Details about the Nashville shooter’s gender identity sow confusion and disinformation."

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary Josselyn Berry posted a photo of a woman holding two handguns and wearing a stern expression, with the words, "Us when we see transphobes."

NBC News again: "Fear pervades Tennessee's trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter's gender identity."

Apparently what was important was the shooter’s LGBT status.

Secondary was Covenant School head Katherine Koonce, 60, who was killed when she ran toward the shooter to protect her students. Secondary also was Hallie Scruggs, age nine, who was gunned down while trying to set the fire alarm to warn others.

This isn’t evolving; it’s devolving.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.