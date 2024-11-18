WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert f. kennedy jr. | nancy mace | hhs | trump administration | covid-19 | vaccine

Rep. Mace to Newsmax: I Support RFK Jr. Due to Vaccine Injury

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 10:43 PM EST

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that one reason she supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services is that she is "injured from the COVID-19 vaccine."

"I thought I was doing my civic duty to get vaccinated by this vaccine that had not been tested. My health has never been the same," Mace told "Finnerty."

"I have asthma. I have chest pain. I have tremors — in my right hand primarily. And I don't think my health will ever be the same.

"Millions of Americans were lied to and [are] living with the consequences of this decision. Thank God I didn't vaccinate my children with this thing, but I'm living every day with the consequences of that decision, and I regret it," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that one reason she supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services is that she is "injured from the COVID-19 vaccine."
robert f. kennedy jr., nancy mace, hhs, trump administration, covid-19, vaccine
181
2024-43-18
Monday, 18 November 2024 10:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved