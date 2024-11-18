Rep. Mace to Newsmax: I Support RFK Jr. Due to Vaccine Injury

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that one reason she supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services is that she is "injured from the COVID-19 vaccine."

"I thought I was doing my civic duty to get vaccinated by this vaccine that had not been tested. My health has never been the same," Mace told "Finnerty."

"I have asthma. I have chest pain. I have tremors — in my right hand primarily. And I don't think my health will ever be the same.

"Millions of Americans were lied to and [are] living with the consequences of this decision. Thank God I didn't vaccinate my children with this thing, but I'm living every day with the consequences of that decision, and I regret it," she said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com