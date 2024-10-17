Rob Steele to Newsmax: 'All Hands on Deck' for Trump in Michigan

After losing the state by just 100,000 votes in 2020, Michigan is heading back to the former President Donald Trump column on Election Day, Republican National Committeeman Rob Steele told Newsmax on Thursday.

On "Finnerty," Steele said, "There's no question that he's strong here. The whole campaign and RNC [Republican National Committee] understand how important Michigan is."

"Trump is doing three events in Michigan tomorrow. [Ohio Sen] J.D. Vance has been here repeatedly. Lara Trump. Don [Trump] Jr. has been here twice in the last week. [Entrepreneur] Vivek [Ramaswamy] has been here.

"So it's all hands on deck for Michigan because, you know, if President Trump wins Michigan, it's very difficult for [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] to have a way through the Electoral College," he said.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average has Trump ahead of Harris by less than 1 percentage point in Michigan, beating her 48.3% to 47.4%.

As for downballot races, Steele said they're also looking good for the GOP.

"Senate candidate Mike Rogers is a great candidate. Former FBI, Army officer, was chair of the Intelligence Committee in the House, and he's campaigned very hard, has a very organized campaign. The NRSC [National Republican Senatorial Committee] is pouring money into Michigan now, and he's caught up to President Trump."

Steele went on to say that the House races are also very competitive, as are candidates for state offices, in their bid to "stop [Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer from her craziness."

