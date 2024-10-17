WATCH TV LIVE

Michigan Poll: Trump Leads Key Swing State by 1

Thursday, 17 October 2024 04:02 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in Michigan with just 18 days to go, according to a new poll.

The poll from Michigan News Source and Mitchell Research and Communications found Trump and Harris tied at 47% in an eight-way race with minor candidates polled. In a two-way race, Trump leads Harris by 1%.

Mitchell Research polled 589 likely voters Oct. 14, and the poll results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The poll found Trump leading with women, 48.7% to 47.3% while Harris leads with men, 48% to 47.8%, a marked change from other polling which generally found Harris leading with women and Trump leading with men.

Trump leads Harris 50% to 43% with voters ages 18 to 29, and 48% to 45% with people ages 30 to 44.

Trump leads 53% to 43% with white voters, while Harris leads 80% to 18% with Black voters. Harris leads with college graduates, 54% to 38%, while Trump leads 64% to 36% with those without a college degree.

The poll also showed Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., has a slim lead over former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., in the race for the U.S. Senate, 47% to 43%.

