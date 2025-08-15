Finnerty: Ukraine, Russia Have 5 Demands Each to End War

Although President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin kept mum on what was discussed during their high-stakes meeting Friday in Alaska, details have emerged about what Russia and Ukraine are demanding for a peace deal.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty disclosed Friday night that Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede occupied territory, abandon NATO membership, demilitarize, issue a resolution that recognizes the "root causes" of the war, and change the regime in Kyiv.

Ukraine is demanding a durable ceasefire before any talks on territory can commence, security guarantees, that Russia pay for damages caused by the war, the return of children and prisoners of war, and that Trump maintain sanctions on Moscow.

Trump and Putin appeared together to make statements following their private meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. But they didn't elaborate on what was discussed, with each indicating a framework of an agreement was reached. Neither took questions from reporters.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on," Trump said. "Most of them, I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway. So there's no deal until there's a deal.

"I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I'll, of course, call up [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting."

It was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Trump began his second term, although they have spoken several times on the phone. Trump campaigned last year on quickly resolving the war, now more than 3 years old, if he was elected.

"The problem here is that Europe has let Russia push them around since World War II," Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told "Finnerty." "Look, this is this is [former President] Joe Biden's war. This is Europe's war.

"Look, America is willing to help, but Europe needs to take the bull by the horns here and tell Mr. Putin to go fly a kite. This guy is a bloodthirsty war criminal. There is blood on his hands right now. Let's wait and see what Mr. Putin does here over the next 72 hours. But meanwhile, we need to get ready to unleash these sanctions.

"I know President Trump's body language pretty well. He said he was going to be unhappy if we didn't get a ceasefire. There was no ceasefire announced.

"Now, he gave Russia a little bit of wiggle room, but I bet on that way back he is like tripling these secondary sanctions on Brazil, on India, on China, as well. I think he's ready to really double down and put some pressure on Mr. Putin because Putin is not capitulating at all. I want to stay optimistic, but I don't think we made much progress today."

