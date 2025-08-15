Trump: 'There's No Deal Until There's a Deal'

President Donald Trump said Friday that he had an "extremely productive" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in high-stakes talks to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump said a framework was in place for a peace deal to end the more than 3-year-old war, "but there's no deal until there's a deal."

"I believe we had a very productive meeting," Trump told reporters in a joint appearance with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The event aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform from.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on," Trump said. "Most of them, I would say a couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway. So there's no deal until there's a deal.

"I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I'll, of course, call up [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting."

Trump said, "It's ultimately up" to Ukraine to agree to what he and Putin discussed in their first face-to-face meeting of Trump's second term, although they have talked on the phone several times.

"We look forward to dealing," Trump said. "We're going to try and get this over with. We really made some great progress today. I've always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin, with Vladimir. We had many, many tough meetings, good meetings.

"We were interfered with by the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. That made it a little bit tougher to deal with. But he understood it. I think he's probably seen things like that during the course of his career. He's seen it all.

"But we'll have a good chance when this is over. So just to put it very quickly, I'm going to start making a few phone calls and tell them what happened. But we had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to.

"And there are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there."

Trump and Putin did not take questions from the media.

