Trump Hesitant on Putin's Proposed Moscow Meeting

President Donald Trump signaled caution Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding their next meeting in Moscow, saying the idea could bring political "heat" but might still be possible.

The exchange occurred in a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson following narrow-format negotiations between the two leaders. The event began about an hour earlier than scheduled and closed without taking questions from reporters.

"So again, Mr. President, I'd like to thank you very much, and we'll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon. Thank you very much, Vladimir," Trump said at the conclusion of the press conference.

"Next time in Moscow," Putin responded.

Trump replied: "Oh, that's an interesting one. I don't know, I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."

The discussions between Trump and Putin touched on both regional security and economic cooperation. According to Russian media reports, Putin said, "Ukraine's security must be ensured, and we are ready to work on it."

The Trump administration has also considered Russian participation in Alaskan gas and liquefied natural gas projects, potentially involving Russian icebreakers to aid development. While no formal deal was announced, the prospect of cooperation on energy drew attention, given the importance of resource production in Alaska.

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, described the meeting as "positive." He said the two sides discussed restoring air travel between the nations and the possible return of six Russian diplomatic properties, issues that have lingered since the deterioration of U.S.-Russia ties in recent years.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov attended the press conference alongside the leaders.

The press conference concluded without journalists asking any questions, leaving the details of the negotiations largely confined to official statements and diplomatic commentary.