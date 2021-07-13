RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: Trump Lawyer's Claims Based on Book's 'Lies'

Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel Tuesday insisted on Newsmax that claims made by a former Trump attorney that the Republican Party opposed former President Donald Trump's fight after he lost the White House in November are lies because they were based on author Michael Wolff's book about Trump's final days in office.

"President Trump has called out Michael Wolff over and over again," McDaniel told Newsmax's "National Report," after she was asked about an email that Wolff reported had been received from RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer questioning the fight to overturn the election. "That email or the citing that you just showed is not true."

In the email in question, Riemer wrote to Liz Harrington, who was then a party spokesperson but is now Trump's main spokesperson, on Nov. 8 that "what Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court," referring to Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, according to Wolff's book. "They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing."

Wolff reported that Ellis was at dinner with Giuliani when she got the email that McDaniel denied. Reports broke about the email on Monday, and Ellis announced she was dropping out of the Republican Party after McDaniel blocked her on Twitter.

“We demand that they resign. We need to say you’re not getting another dime or our support. I’m not going to be a registered @GOP. I'm ashamed to be part of a party that has Ronna McDaniel as chairwoman," Ellis said Monday.

Tuesday morning, after McDaniel's appearance, Ellis, a Newsmax contributor, accused McDaniel of lying on the network and posted a copy of Riemer's email on her Twitter page, pointing out that she had sent it to the RNC chairwoman.

McDaniel admitted that there were disputes between the RNC and Trump's legal team while it was fighting against the election results, but she insisted that the committee "is the only one that fought post-election for the president We fought very hard for him and we're continuing to fight for him at the RNC."

She also called reports of the inner-party arguments a "distraction" brought on because of the upcoming 2022 races.

"This is not helping us win in 2022 as (Joe) Biden is dismantling our country and the Trump legacy, as he is letting our borders stay open as drugs are coming across Texas, as we are seeing them pushed for stacking the Supreme Court and getting rid of the filibuster."

She added that Wolff "is not going to be the person I'm going to be listening to as to how to lead the Republican Party and what happened in the Trump administration."

Ellis, after she was blocked by McDaniel, started a trend that McDaniel "must go," but the RNC chairwoman said she's not focused on that, and instead is focused on getting Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer out of office.

"We're registering voters right now," she said. "The RNC is involved in 19 lawsuits right now. We're the ones who put an ad up during the MLB All-Star Game tonight, calling out Democrats on their hypocrisy in moving the game from Georgia to Colorado, so I'm actually the one doing the work before the election to take back the House and Senate."

She also said the committee has intervened in the Department of Justice's lawsuit against the state of Georgia's new voting law.

"Anybody who wants to help us defeat Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, please support the party because that's the only way we're going to take back the reins of power and prevent them from undoing everything that President Trump did in the White House," she insisted.

She also said the RNC supports state legislatures in auditing their elections, as "transparency is critical to voters, especially in an election where so many laws were upended under the guise of covid. And as I mentioned, the RNC brought the lawsuit against Pennsylvania as the secretary of state changed the laws for the absentee and mail-in deadlines and we actually won that case in the Supreme Court. So. These are the types of things we have to do to go forward."

