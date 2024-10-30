RNC Chair to Newsmax: Harris Offers Politics of Hate in Closing Argument

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for resorting to what he described as politics of hate in the closing arguments of her 2024 campaign, accusing her of name-calling rather than addressing critical issues like the economy and border security.

In his remarks Wednesday during an interview on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Whatley contended that Harris, along with other top Democrats, has increasingly used inflammatory rhetoric toward Trump and his supporters.

He suggested that this pattern stems from a broader political strategy that avoids discussing core topics like the economy, border security, and international relations.

"This is Kamala Harris' closing argument," Whatley said. "She can't talk about the economy. She can't talk about the southern border. She cannot talk about our standing in the world and our ability to protect our interests and our allies. All she can talk about is throwing names out about Donald Trump."

He noted that recent comments by President Joe Biden, who was reported as referring to Trump supporters as "garbage," were emblematic of this approach.

"This is the latest example in a long litany of things that they have said about Donald Trump and about Republicans, from deplorables to Nazis to now garbage, that shows you the true extent of what they think," he said.

The interview followed an unconventional campaign moment on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when Trump rode in a garbage truck decorated with campaign designs.

The decorated truck directly responded to Biden's recent remarks, which Trump characterized as another example of democratic leaders disparaging their opponents and supporters. "How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump said from the passenger seat. "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," The Hill reported.

Whatley pointed to Trump's consistent message since his initial 2015 campaign, which emphasized restoring American strength domestically and internationally.

"Donald Trump came down the escalator nine years ago and said, 'I'm going to make America great again by restoring our southern border, rebuilding our economy, and ensuring that we're strong enough to protect our interests at home and abroad.' He then went out for four years as president and did exactly that, and now it needs to be done again."

Whatley drew attention to what he views as a trend among prominent Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris, and now Biden, tendency to describe Trump and his supporters with derogatory terms.

"We get it from Hillary Clinton. We get it from Tim Walz. We get it from Kamala Harris. And now we get it from Joe Biden," Whatley stated.

"They really, truly have no closing argument for this election here," he said.

