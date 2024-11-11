Report: House Dems Plot to Sabotage Trump's Agenda

Democrats fearing Republicans gaining full control of the federal government, an increasing likelihood given the status of pending House races, are calculating ways they can prevent the GOP from undoing many of the gains they believe were made under President Joe Biden.

Several lawmakers said members of the Progressive, Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American and Equality caucuses spearheading such brainstorming are set meet on the subject this week as the House returns to session, Axios reported Monday.

"We as Democrats have to roll up our sleeves and get into defense and protection mode," Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., told Axios.

But details are light about how Democrats can do anything beyond executive orders from Biden, given that Republicans hold a majority, albeit a slim one, in the House and Democrats have only a two-seat edge in the Senate until a new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3. Plus, any executive order by Biden can be undone after Trump takes office.

Ramirez said the conversations center on figuring out "what are the things [where] we have any powers to protect the communities that we know will be most harmed as a result of a Donald Trump election.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., told Axios, "There are conversations that are taking place where people are trying to figure out if there are some steps that can be taken that can reduce the damage."

Outgoing Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a member of the Squad of far-left wing Democrats, told Axios one plan is for Biden to issue numerous executive orders to "protect existing structures," such as shielding career civil servants and Department of Justice officials. She also said lawmakers are working on getting funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, bipartisan infrastructure law, and CHIPS Act "out the door as quickly as possible."

How that will be done with Democrats not in control of the House remains to be seen.

Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., told Axios that immigration policy will be a key focus, noting Republicans "have promised mass deportations. The president-elect has even admitted that women and children could get caught up in these operations."

Democrats also plan to lean on the Biden administration to fast-track citizenship and residency paperwork for immigrants, Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, and Jayapal's likely successor as the Progressive Caucus chair, told Axios.

Democrats also are trying to create messaging strategies to bolster Biden's legacy, said Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif. "Trump is going to inherit a good economy ... [we want to] help educate people about that reality," Kamlager told Axios.

Newsmax reached out to Trump for comment.