Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' for Trump to Sign RNC Pledge

Political author Dick Morris decried on Newsmax the notion of former President Donald Trump signing a pledge from the Republican National Committee that would have him support the Republican presidential nominee in exchange for his chance to appear on the GOP presidential debate stage.

Speaking to "Saturday Report" on Trump signing the pledge, Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said, "Oh, it's ridiculous. He's 18 points ahead. He's clearly likely to be the nominee. And he does not want to give a blank pledge supporting anyone who wins the Republican nomination; doesn't mean he's going to run as a third party."

"The significant thing," Morris said, "is everyone else taking that pledge. But this is a phony issue. They're using it to try and trip Trump up ... And it would be appropriate if he were two or three points ahead, and it was a close horse race, but 18 points ahead, come on."

On Sunday, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the 2024 GOP presidential candidates must sign the pledge backing the party's nominee to participate in primary debates.

"We haven't put the criteria out, but I expect a pledge will be part of it," McDaniel told CNN. "It was part of 2016. I think it's kind of a no-brainer, right? If you're going to be on the Republican National Committee debate stage asking voters to support you, you should say, 'I'm going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee.'"

Despite McDaniel's attempt to tie Trump's support of the GOP's nominee to the debate stage, when asked by radio host Hugh Hewitt if he would support the GOP nominee, Trump said, "It would depend.

"I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016 during the debates. ... It would have to depend on who the nominee was."

