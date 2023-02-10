×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | poll | 2024 | primary

Poll: Trump Most Favored of Potential 2024 Republican Field

(Newsmax/"Saturday Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 10 February 2023 06:27 PM EST

A Morning Consult survey released Tuesday showed that former President Donald Trump has the highest favorability rating in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Trump leads the field of 11 candidates with an 80% approval rating, compared to 18% who disapproved of him. The next closest was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, of whom 73% approved, 9% disapproved, and 9% had no opinion about him. Another 9% said they had never heard of DeSantis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas were tied at 61% favorability ratings each. However, 31% of respondents had an unfavorable view of Pence, while only 19% did of Cruz.

Most other candidates, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, experienced modest approval under 50%.

Still, a large percentage of those respondents answered that they were unaware of them or their positions.

The only potential candidate respondents mostly disapproved of was former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom 53% viewed unfavorably compared to 18% who said otherwise.

The favorability number ultimately played a noticeable part in the survey's poll of the primary field. Trump led with 49% — followed by DeSantis at 31%, Pence at 7%, Haley at 3%, Cheney and Cruz both at 2%, with other candidates at 1% or less.

The survey was taken from Feb. 3-5 among 3,549 potential 2024 Republican primary voters and had an unweighted margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Morning Consult survey released Tuesday showed that former President Donald Trump has the highest favorability rating in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary.
trump, poll, 2024, primary
245
2023-27-10
Friday, 10 February 2023 06:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved