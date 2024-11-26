Rep. Riley Moore to Newsmax: 'Being an American Citizen Means Something'

West Virginia GOP congressman-elect Riley Moore appeared on Newsmax on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of American citizenship and putting citizens first.

Moore reaffirmed his commitment to the "America First" agenda during a Tuesday interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show," where he highlighted American citizenship's value and criticized policies prioritizing noncitizens over Americans.

"I ran as an America First candidate, and I've been America First since President Trump first hit the scene," Moore said, noting his pride in receiving an endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump. "It's time to put the American people first, trying to put the American worker first."

Moore expressed concern about what he sees as a systemic erosion of American citizenship.

"The Democrats have spent years now demeaning and diminishing what it actually means to be an American citizen," he said. "Being an American citizen actually means something. It comes with certain rights and privileges, and then also responsibilities," he added.

Moore argued that recent policies increasingly favor noncitizens over Americans.

"As citizens of this country, they're giving more and more rights now to noncitizens of this country, and it's an erosion of the entire system," he said, referencing the care provided to undocumented immigrants, including free housing accommodations.

"Americans as citizens certainly need to be taken care of first rather than illegal immigrants that are here in this country, and they're staying at Roosevelt Hotel and all these other things."

The congressman-elect also touched on broader concerns about entrenched political systems that, he said, often resist meaningful change.

"There is an incentive structure for things not to change on the left and the right, for that matter, right? The status quo benefits certain individuals that happen to hold power, but that's not where I am at all," he stated.

