Trump's Border Czar Joining Gov. Abbott on Border Visit

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be "border czar," is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday with Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Homan will join Abbott in serving meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stationed at both Eagle Pass and Edinburg over Thanksgiving, the governor's office said, CBS News reported.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that a press conference involving Homan and Abbott will reveal a "major initiative to secure" the southern border.

Homan, Trump's former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, has been selected for the border czar role in the incoming administration.

The president-elect has promised to launch the largest deportation operation in the country's history following four years of migrants overwhelming the border and entering the U.S. under the Biden administration.

While appearing Tuesday morning on Fox News, Homan said he and Abbott are "already planning" and "not waiting until Jan. 20" to address the migrant crisis.

"Look, illegal crossings in Texas is down over 80% because of great work by Gov. Abbott. And he's been successful because he has taken the Trump policies and put them to work," Homan said.

"He's put border barriers and walls up. Walls work. President Trump proved that. He has consequences. He's arresting people and charging them that cross the border. Consequences work."

The Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are part of Abbott's Operation Lone Star, which was launched in March 2021 to combat the flow of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border.

National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez; DPS Director Steve McCraw; Adjutant General of Texas Thomas Suelzer; and Mike Banks, Texas special adviser on border matters to the governor, were expected to join Homan and Abbott on the visit, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

On Sunday, Abbott praised Homan while appearing on "The Cats Roundtable" on New York's 77 WABC news radio.

"There's a tall task for President Trump to find, to locate these people, and then to deport them or to jail them: We've got the right guy in charge of it," Abbott said of Trump's mass deportation plan. "His name is Tom Homan. He's going to be the border czar."

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the Nov. 5 presidential election to Trump, was criticized for taking several months before visiting the southern border after President Joe Biden had named her to oversee the migrant crisis.