Riley Gaines to Newsmax: CDC Wrong on Lactation

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a Thursday interview with Newsmax after the agency released advice for transgender parents who want to feed their children breast milk.

"Transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeed)," reads the guidance, which was included this week in the CDC's Health Equity Considerations handout.

Gaines claimed on "American Agenda" that transgender women providing breast milk is "not a natural thing," adding, "these bodies, these male bodies that are lactating, it's not true lactation. This is pumped with hormones that aren't natural to a woman's body."

She continued, "That's why they're injecting these hormones, and so we have to understand how this baby is not getting the nutrients that it would get from breastfeeding, from lactation, from a woman, because men don't produce those same hormones."

