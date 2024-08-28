Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Smith's Move On Trump Election Interference

Special counsel Jack Smith's filing of a new indictment against former President Donald Trump over his alleged attempts to undo the 2020 election so close to this year's presidential vote is a blatant effort by Democrats to rig the elections, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Scott said that the entire episode is "just disgusting. We've got an election in 69 days."

He stressed that all these moves against Trump only demonstrate that the Biden-Harris administration "will go to any means" to win the election.

Scott reiterated that the Democrats "want to rig the election. Harris didn't win a primary, and she is their candidate now," adding that "this is disgusting what Jack Smith is doing, this is disgusting what Democrats are doing. Every Democrat ought to call this out."

The senator said that "the reason why [Trump] is going to win in November is people are tired" of all these accusations against Trump for political reasons.

Scott said that people "are tired of the swamp making these decisions. The swamp made the decision that Biden wasn't going to be their nominee, so they picked somebody else. The swamp doesn't believe that Donald Trump should be president, so they will do everything under the sun to prevent it."

Scott emphasized it is obvious that "this is complete election interference, and the American people need to wake up," pointing out that the "swamp" in D.C. "is trying everything to control their entire lives, and so much of the mainstream media say, 'ok, that's fine with us.' "

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com