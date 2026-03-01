Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Iran Strikes a Return to 'Peace Through Strength'

Sen. Rick Scott on Sunday praised President Donald Trump's approach to Iran and the broader Middle East, calling it a return to "peace through strength" and crediting U.S. intelligence and military forces following the death of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking with Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren during Sunday's special coverage, the Florida Republican and member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees began by honoring three U.S. service members recently killed.

"My heart goes out to the three service members we lost. And I hope the ones that are injured have a full recovery," Scott said. "I'm very, very appreciative of the military. I had the opportunity to serve in the Navy, and I appreciate everybody who puts on the uniform."

Scott said Trump's Middle East policy, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his first term and brokering the Abraham Accords, has shifted the region's trajectory.

"What President Trump is trying to do is peace through strength. It's pretty simple. And the results are dramatic," Scott said.

He contrasted Trump's approach with what he described as the "Biden-Obama appeasement, coddling, empowerment," adding that Trump has made clear Iran "is not going to have nuclear weapons" and will not be allowed to develop missiles capable of threatening Israel or U.S. troops.

Scott said he was disappointed that some Democrats have opposed the president's actions, noting that they did not object when former President Barack Obama ordered military strikes in Syria.

When asked how the administration would avoid a prolonged conflict similar to the Iraq War, Scott said intelligence regarding Iran's capabilities is definitive.

"We know ... they're trying to get nuclear weapons. We know they have missiles. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about that. So the intelligence is clear," Scott said.

He also emphasized that there are no U.S. boots on the ground and said Trump has consistently opposed "forever wars."

"He campaigned against forever wars. At the same time, he knows as the commander in chief that he has to defend American citizens. And that's what he's doing," Scott said.

He added that without U.S. action, Iran would continue producing "something like 100 missiles a month," increasing the risk to American forces and Israel.

Scott praised U.S. and Israeli efforts in the death of Khamenei.

"You have to really admire the CIA. You have to admire military intelligence, and you have to admire Israel because they're acting on good information," Scott said. "The world is a safer place because the ayatollah has killed thousands of people. Iranians. He's killed Americans for decades."

Scott said U.S. adversaries should take note.

"I would not want to be on the opposite side of America. I would not want to be on the opposite side of Israel. If you're on the opposite side of America or Israel, you will lose," he said, criticizing China and Russia for their actions abroad and treatment of their citizens.

