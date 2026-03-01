At Least 9 Killed in Strike in Central Israel

Nine people were killed Sunday when an Iranian missile struck a bomb shelter in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, Israel’s emergency service said.

Avshalom Peled, commander of the Jerusalem District of Israel Police, said the victims were apparently inside the shelter at the time of the strike. The Israel Defense Forces said it is examining whether the shelter was functioning properly.

Two people, including a young girl, were seriously injured. A 4-year-old boy was listed in moderate-to-serious condition, and another person was moderately injured. Twenty-four others sustained light injuries.

Police Commissioner Danny Levy said authorities were working to rescue one person trapped at the scene. In addition to the home that was struck, dozens of nearby houses were damaged.

The IDF said rescue and emergency crews from the Home Front Command were operating at the scene. An initial review found that the missile alert system was activated as required before the strike.

In a separate incident in central Israel, a man in his 50s was injured in the hand by shrapnel.

The municipality of Ashkelon said two interceptor fragments were found within the city. No damage or injuries were reported.