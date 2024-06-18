Rick Scott to Newsmax: Dems After Campaign Issue, Not IVF Protection

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., defended his vote against the Democrat-backed Right to IVF Act during an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday, asserting that Democrats don't really support IVF; they want a campaign issue.

"Well, because you know, what they do is they'll have a bill that's a little bit about IVF, and then it'll attack religious freedom, do things like that," Scott said. "If they support IVF, I had a resolution that one Democrat supported, Ted Cruz, [R-Texas] and Katie Britt [R-Ala.] had an IVF bill that they blocked on the floor. So, this is not about passing legislation. This is trying to have a campaign issue."

Scott emphasized his own connection to IVF, sharing his family's experiences.

"I'm going to make sure that, you know, I let everybody in my state know I support IVF. I've got seven grandkids. I want to have more. My daughter is going through IVF, and I hope she's very successful with it," he said.

During his interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Scott reiterated that IVF is widely supported and legal across the United States.

"Well, first off, IVF is legal in every state, right? He added. I don't know one Republican in the entire country that doesn't support IVF. I think it's something like 2% of the babies in this country now are born through IVF. So, we all support it."

Scott accused Democrats of using the issue for political gain. "We know what [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer is doing. I mean, he can't talk about the border because they opened it. He can't talk about inflation because they caused it. He can't talk about the military because it's become woke. So, what are they going to do? They're going to try to come up with some issue to try to say and lie that Republicans don't believe in it," Scott said. "Every Republican I know believes in IVF. I don't know anybody that doesn't. And what we're going to do is we're going to get out there, and we're going to explain to the public what they're doing."

Last week, Senate Republicans blocked the package, called the Right to IVF Act, which is composed of four bills designed, in part, to protect access to IVF. CBS News reported that this legislative push comes as part of the Democrats' focus on reproductive rights, coinciding with the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The vote to advance the measure failed, with 48 in favor and 47 opposed.

