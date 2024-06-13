Biden Ad Attacks Trump, Republicans Over IVF

President Joe Biden is releasing a digital ad Thursday targeting former President Donald Trump and Republicans over in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Democrats have turned protecting IVF into a campaign issue after an Alabama Supreme Court blocked access to IVF in the state, Axios reported.

They have tried tying Trump to this, noting he boasts about appointing three Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade, the federal right to abortion. Trump has expressed support for IVF and has said abortion rights should be left up to states to decide.

The ad features Amanda Zurawski, a Texas woman who said she almost died because she was not able to get a necessary abortion after a miscarriage.

"My fertility was permanently compromised, so my husband and I have been trying to grow our family through IVF," Zurawski said in the ad shared with Axios. "But, thanks to Donald Trump, IVF is now at risk.

"The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade didn't just end federal protection for abortion rights, it also unleashed extreme state laws that are threatening access to IVF.

"Now today, Trump's MAGA Republican allies in the Senate are planning to vote down a bill that would protect IVF for families across the country."

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. is holding a vote on legislation to protect IVF access, a vote meant to boost embattled Democrats and divide Republicans on key issues.

House Democrats are weighing an effort to force a vote on legislation that would codify the right to fertility services.

The Southern Baptist Convention voted to oppose the use of IVF on Wednesday during its national convention.

The group, which includes over 45,000 churches and close to 13 million members passed a resolution to condemn the IVF practice.

The Trump campaign pointed to a statement Trump made in April where he expressed his support for access to IVF in every state.

"I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby," Trump said. "What could be more beautiful or better than that?"