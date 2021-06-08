Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: China 'Out to Get Us'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., insisted on Newsmax that China, through its pushing of drugs such as fentanyl, and its alleged covering up of COVID-19, is out to get the United States.

Scott, appearing on "Stinchfield," condemned President Joe Biden's administration for allowing drugs manufactured in China, like fentanyl, to come across the United States' border and kill Americans.

"I have a family member that has struggled his entire life with addiction," Scott said. "Just your heart goes out to them. And when you see what Joe Biden's doing with no concern about how this is impacting families; when you have a family member that's struggling like this; if you have five children like my mom has, and one of them is struggles with it, it's devastating to her. That's what's going on around this country.

"It's because, what China is sending us and what [U.S.] borders are allowing to come across."

Scott downplayed the idea China is at war with the United States, but noted fentanyl has clearly killed Americans.

"Whether it's a war or not, they clearly killed Americans, and it's intentional," Scott told host Grant Stinchfield. "They're not cracking down on this

"Every time an American buys a product made in communist China, just remember what they're doing, they're helping the government of communist China sell fentanyl in this country. They're helping steal American jobs, steal technology. They're watching. We know that a million people are in prison [in China] for their religion. We know this is happening.

"We know that this coronavirus came out [of] Wuhan, and we know the Chinese government covered it up. So, stop buying anything made in communist China. Stop helping them build their economy to dominate us. I mean, they hate our values. They hate our way of life.

"The communist party of China is out to get us."

Although the lab leak hypothesis has not been confirmed, there continues to be more information building a case for such a concern. According to the Department of State's Fact Sheet, "The U.S. government has reason to believe that several researchers inside the [Wuhan Institute of Virology] became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses. This raises questions about the credibility of WIV senior researcher Shi Zhengli's public claim that there was 'zero infection' among the WIV's staff and students of SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-related viruses."

"Despite the WIV presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the WIV has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China's military," the report stated. "The WIV has engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017."

