Santorum to Newsmax: Hezbollah Attack Enabled by Biden, Harris

Hezbollah's attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights Saturday was another Iranian-backed mission enabled by the Biden-Harris administration, former Sen. Rick Santorum said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The Biden-Harris administration has funded Iran, lifted sanctions, given them money, tried to become their friend so they could reestablish another nuclear accord with them," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

As a result, U.S. policy has empowered Iran with resources to support terrorist organizations in their attacks on Israel, said Santorum.

"As the Iranians always say, there's two objectives," he said. "Number one, the great Satan, which is the United States, and the little Satan, which is Israel. Now they're attacking the little Satan, but their goal is the great Satan."

Hezbollah, he added, has been attacking Israel consistently since the Oct. 7 Hamas strike that started the war in Gaza.

"This is part of a coordinated effort by Iran," he said. "These are Iranian rockets. This is Iran funding terrorist organizations in the north, which is Hezbollah, and in the South, which is Hamas, and the Houthis in Yemen."

And the Hezbollah attack Saturday, which killed several children, was conducted by an Iranian satellite organization, he added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has more sophisticated weapons than Hamas, and is much better trained, said Santorum.

"They control Lebanon, which means they have more resources," and when added to the resources coming from Iran, "they are a much more serious force to deal with and as a result, this potential expansion of the war, which we may be seeing, would come at a much higher cost to Israel," he said.

And with President Joe Biden in office, the United States' enemies are continuing to test this country, said Santorum.

"We saw it in Russia," he said. "We saw it in the Middle East. You're seeing it with China …this is a continual effort by those who oppose the United States. I didn't mention North Korea and their launching of missiles toward Japan and Taiwan.

"I mean, these are actions by folks who understand that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are weak, that they are indecisive. They are looking for others to take up leadership in the world other than the United States."

