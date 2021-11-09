Rick Perry to Newsmax: Biden Trying to 'Bring America to Its Knees' on Oil

President Joe Biden's actions shutting down pipelines in America while bolstering them for Russia make no sense — unless it's part of a plan to actually hurt the U.S. fossil fuel industry, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Newsmax.

''Is this a plan,'' Perry asked Tuesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' that the ''Biden administration is putting into place to bring America to its knees? Why else would this be happening if you weren't doing it on purpose? And I would suggest to you they are doing it on purpose because they hate the fossil fuel industry.''

But it's hurting more than the fossil fuel industry, Perry, the governor of Texas from 2000-2015 said. Middle- and lower-class Americans are feeling the squeeze with rising fuel prices.

''Sane government'' should start to correct the problem in 2022, Perry added, when he sees ''thoughtful conservatives'' taking back the House and Senate, ''Intelligent individuals who don't want to destroy America,'' rather than ''AOC-driven Obama re-treads that want to destroy America using Marxism.''

AOC, a reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a far-left member of the House who has spearheaded much of the progressive agenda, is a frequent target of the right for her actions.

''One of the things that President Trump focused on was making America energy- independent, and we did that,'' Perry said. America was sending its energy products outside of the United States, including its liquefied natural gas into Europe, freeing Europeans from the control of Russian gas, Perry noted.

''And within literally months of the Biden administration coming into place, they allowed the Nord Stream 2, Russia's pipeline to be finished, he said. ''I mean, the Europeans again are being held hostage by Russian gas.''

''These people either or some of the most inept individuals that have ever served in government, or there's something more insidious going on.''

