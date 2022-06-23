Rick Perry to Newsmax: Biden Administration Caused Soaring Gas Prices

Rick Perry, who served as energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that "Joe Biden and his administration is the cause" of skyrocketing gas prices across the United States.

During a Thursday appearance on "Spicer & Co," Perry assured that Americans know the White House is responsible, adding that Democrats are in for a reckoning come the November midterm elections.

Americans are "going to have the opportunity to send a clear message of, 'Hey, Mr. Biden, you told us you were going to be different, you were going to bring the country together, that you were going to do all these positive things. And all we've seen you do is get woke, and we're going to do our best to put you and the Democrat Party asleep,'" he stated.

Perry, who also once served as Texas governor, further claimed the process for oil and gas companies to obtain permits under the Departments of Energy and Interior is "upside-down" and needs significant reform.

"Joe Biden is showing either his ignorance or disdain for the intelligence of the American people to be out there talking about, 'Oh gosh, there's all these permits, and we don't understand why the oil and gas industry is not just out there pumping it out every day,'" Perry said.

"Well, they're working as hard as they can facing the hurdles that they face from this administration," he added.

The former Trump-era official compared his time in the Trump administration to the actions of the current Biden White House, emphasizing that "When we were in office, President Trump sent the message: we want to be energy dominant. And we were."

"For every regulation that went into place, two had to be removed. The business community, whether it was Big Oil and Gas or whether it was the small mom and pop business out there, they knew that Donald Trump and his administration was all about working with them," Perry explained.

