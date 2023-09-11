×
Tags: rick levanthal | newsmax | 911 | terror attack

Rick Levanthal to Newsmax: Young People Should 'Focus' on 9/11

By    |   Monday, 11 September 2023 03:39 PM EDT

Journalist Rick Levanthal told Newsmax Monday, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that it’s important for young people to “focus on” the incident “so that we don’t let it happen again.”

Levanthal, the author of the book “Chasing Catastrophe,” told “Newsline” that “they say, ‘Never forget,’ and it’s so important that we don’t. There are so many young people who weren’t alive when 9/11 happened, who for them … it doesn’t have the same meaning, doesn’t have the same impact, and I just think it’s so important that people focus on it [and] remember what happened so that we don’t let it happen again.”

Earlier, Leventhal reflected on the day of the attacks and said that he remembers “just how confused we all were about what was actually happening.”

He said, “I saw the first plane hit the first tower, and then I jumped on a subway to reach downtown. And by the time I got there, the second plane had hit and it wasn't until I found out that a second plane hit the second tower that I knew a terror attack had taken place.”

Levanthal said: “It was obvious, but at that point getting any information was very, very difficult because there was no communication; all the cell towers were on the roof of … the World Trade Center and they were all destroyed, so there were … no cellphones that worked. We could barely find a payphone that worked. No one could get real information on the ground.”

He continued: “Everything was confusing, and everything was chaotic, and it was just an awful, awful situation. It felt like the world was coming to an end, but we really didn't know exactly what was happening.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Journalist Rick Levanthal told Newsmax Monday, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, that it's important for young people to "focus on" the incident "so that we don't let it happen again. "Levanthal, the author of the book "Chasing Catastrophe," told...
Monday, 11 September 2023 03:39 PM
