Rep. Allen to Newsmax: Hard to Trust Biden Administration

Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that it's hard to trust the Biden administration because "it looks like they're trying to take us over the cliff and really aren't serious about the debt ceiling issue."

Discussing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's "hard deadline" of June 1 for raising the federal debt limit, Allen said on on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that it's "hard to trust" the administration's Treasury official.

"She was the one that said that inflation is very temporary," he said. "I'm not sure that they've got a handle on things over there. I can tell you this: June 15 there's going to be a ton of cash coming into this government with the quarterly tax returns due. So, bottom line is, we've got more time. I think they can manage their cash flow over there and get the thing done."

Allen said the GOP-controlled House of Representatives has done its work by passing the "Limit, Save, Grow Act," which he characterized as "a reasonable approach to raising the debt ceiling."

Now, Allen said, it's the Senate's turn to take steps to avert a default on the national debt.

"I think all eyes are on the Senate," he said. "They don't have the votes to pass a clean debt ceiling, and they don't have the votes to pass our 'Limit, Save, Grow Act.' I want to use this opportunity to alert our two senators in Georgia that they better engage and find some way to pass this debt ceiling increase in the United States Senate."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently claimed that President Joe Biden's budget reduces the federal deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years and that the president has already reduced the deficit by $1.7 trillion in the past two years.

Allen said Jean-Pierre's claims are "just nonsense."

"I own a business, so I know what's going on out there, and they're clueless," he said of the Biden administration. "They need to come follow me around for a couple of days. I've never seen anything like this. I mean, $5 trillion in spending and the president's budget calls for more?

"You know how he's going to reduce the deficit — he's going to raise taxes. That would be detrimental for this economy at this stage, because, like I said, this thing's going over the cliff and it's going fast."

