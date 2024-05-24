Oak Ridge Boys' Sterban to Newsmax: Honored to Be Part of Lee Greenwood Concert

Richard Sterban, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame as part of the Oak Ridge Boys, told Newsmax on Friday that he and the group are honored to be part of the "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the U.S.A." concert that will air on Newsmax this weekend.

Sterban, the bass voice of the group who has been a member since 1972, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that a big part of the concert, which will be broadcast on Newsmax at 8 p.m. EST Saturday, followed by rebroadcasts Sunday and Monday, is that proceeds from DVD sales will go toward finding new homes for military veterans.

"That's what we want to do with this TV special that you guys are playing here on Newsmax," Sterban said. "Watch the special, of course; and after you watch it, go to LeeGreenwood.com and there it will tell you how you can buy a DVD of this whole concert.

"And when you do that, you're going to contribute to buying more homes for more veterans. I think it's a very worthwhile cause, and all the Oak Ridge Boys are honored to be a part of it. We really are."

It has been 40 years since Greenwood's signature song, "God Bless the USA," was released. It garnered two Grammy nominations, and it has been a staple of former President Donald Trump's rallies. Sterban said he knew the song was a hit when he first heard it.

"We've known Lee Greenwood for years; he's a buddy, good longtime friend," Sterban said. "I remember when he first wrote that song. First time I heard it, I could not believe how great it was. It gives you so much inspiration. Makes you love this great country of ours."

