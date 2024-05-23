Watch Lee Greenwood's Concert This Weekend on Newsmax

Throughout his life, Lee Greenwood has been honoring "the men who died" for our nation.

But this Memorial Day weekend, Newsmax will be honoring him.

On Saturday night, Newsmax will air a special concert – "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the U.S.A." – featuring the acclaimed singer and major celebrities.

The concert will feature a bevy of country music stars, including Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Larry Gatlin, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Debby Boone, and Ty Herndon.

The hour-long show will premiere on Newsmax at 8 p.m. Saturday ET, followed by re-airings at 9 p.m. Sunday and on Memorial Day at 4 p.m.

When to Watch: 8 p.m. ET Saturday "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the U.S.A."

Greenwood, a big supporter of former President Donald Trump, is known for his 1984 signature anthem expressing pride and gratitude to be an American. Trump uses the song at his rallies.

Greenwood will sing "God Bless the U.S.A.," also known to some as "Proud to Be An American," with accompanying artists, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Neal McCoy, Billy Dean, and Rodney Atkins, among others.

Intertwined throughout performances will be interview segments telling the story behind the making of the song, which was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Greenwood will also share his gratitude to America's military veterans. During the special, Greenwood will present two homes to injured veterans through his nonprofit Helping a Hero.

"I still can't believe so many of my music friends came to be part of this special taping where we were able to give two homes to Veterans," Greenwood said in a news release.

He also noted the event is made more special with Newsmax airing it during the Memorial Day weekend.

Greenwood, 81, who is a Grammy, Country Music Association, and American Country Music award winner, has seen "God Bless the U.S.A." make it to the top five on the country singles charts three times.

He has long been known for his support of the military, having entertained troops on more than 30 USO tours. He was honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's National Patriots Award in 1992.

He is currently featured on the DVD "An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood," which celebrates his career of more than 40 years.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!