Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Special Airing Saturday Helped Vets

Country music legend Lee Greenwood, who is celebrating 40 years of his hit song "God Bless the USA" this year, told Newsmax he's looking forward to the special airing only on the network this weekend celebrating his career, and that money raised during the recording of the program enabled the Helping Heroes charity to award two homes to veterans.

"It's really special for me to be able to do that," Greenwood told Newsmax's "Newsline." "We're really honored to have Newsmax air this amazing special, celebrating my 40-year career. I have worked for charity causes for my entire career."

Newsmax is airing a special concert — "Lee Greenwood: God Bless the U.S.A." — featuring the acclaimed singer and major celebrities, premiering at 8 p.m. EST Saturday and re-airing at 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The concert will feature several country music stars, including Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Larry Gatlin, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Debby Boone, and Ty Herndon.

Greenwood told Newsmax Friday that a DVD of the special concert is available for $25 on his website, ​​with proceeds to help build another home for a veteran.

Newsmax, he added, "will be the only airing of this special 40 years of my history, music sang by 40 different artists, filmed especially for Newsmax," Greenwood said.

Greenwood said his affection for veterans dates back to his teen years when he performed at USO shows starting when he was just 14.

He said he was raised in California and played at military bases up and down the coast, even in Alaska before it was a state.

"I've been working my whole life," said Greenwood. "My wife, Kim, and I are both veterans of USO tours as well, and we dedicate this time on Memorial Day to those who have served and sacrificed for us.

"We really think it's important that people pick up this DVD of 40 years of my career honoring our veterans and honoring those on Memorial Day who have sacrificed for us," he added. "The special is going to be incredible, and it will be a great time to come together, I think, to actually reflect on how special our nation is.

Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" has also become an anthem of sorts during rallies for former President Donald Trump, and Greenwood said the presumptive GOP nominee has shown strength at his live rallies, "where the current administration has no place."

He also noted that Trump stepped forth to launch the "God Bless the USA" Bible that Greenwood launched "because he took faith and showed faith in our community."

"On this Memorial Day, we pray for President Trump; we pray for our soldiers," he added.

