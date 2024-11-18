WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: richard grenell | war | joe biden | donald trump | vladimir putin

Grenell to Newsmax: Wars Breaking Out Because Biden 'Can't Talk to World Leaders'

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 09:08 PM EST

Two wars are escalating right now and "thank God we have [President-elect] Donald Trump coming in because both wars are going to stop," former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Monday.

"Both wars have participants that know that Donald Trump means business," Grenell told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"We need to remind people that we currently have a president, Joe Biden, who hasn't spoken to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin in more than three years," Grenell said, adding that billions of taxpayer dollars are being spent to escalate war, but "we don't have a secretary of state or a president of the United States that are willing to pick up the phone and talk to Vladimir Putin."

Grenell added that talking is a tactic, as opposed to an end-goal, which Trump was able and willing to do to anyone. However, currently, "we have a team right now in Washington that has produced through their policies, two wars that are escalating because they literally can't talk to world leaders."

Monday, 18 November 2024 09:08 PM
