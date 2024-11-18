WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: benjamin netanyahu | joe biden | israel | iran | hamas

Netanyahu Questions Biden Admin's War Judgment

By    |   Monday, 18 November 2024 03:44 PM EST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the Biden administration for being opposed to Israel's strategy during its ongoing war with Hamas and others in the region, the Times of Israel reported.

"The U.S. had reservations and suggested that we not enter Gaza," Netanyahu said nearly two weeks after the 2024 presidential election. "It had reservations about entering Gaza City, Khan Younis, and, most critically, strongly opposed entry into Rafah."

Netanyahu said President Joe Biden told him Israel would enter Rafah without U.S. assistance, with the U.S. later withholding a single shipment of 2,000-pound bombs. The U.S. also told Israel not to respond to Iran's drone and missile attacks.

"I said that sitting and not reacting is not acceptable, and we responded," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu noted that Israel's response helped take out Iran's air defense batteries and inflicted damage on its missile production capability.

"It's not a secret," Netanyahu said. "There is a specific component in their nuclear program that was hit in this attack."

Netanyahu, who said he is continuing to work to bring home the hostages being held by Hamas, blasted leaks coming from his government.

"The leaks seriously harm the chance of obtaining a deal for the release of hostages, they delay the release of our hostages," he said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
